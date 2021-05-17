UHV men’s golf practices at the Victoria Country Club every single day.
When VCC hosted the Association of Independent Institutes Conference Tournament, UHV knew they just had to go out there and play golf like always to come out on top.
The Jaguars did just that, beating Our Lady of the Lake 849 to 902, winning their first conference title and booking their first trip to the NAIA National Championship.
“We were stoked,” said UHV coach Garrett Adair. “A good ending to a weird year, and the best thing is we’ve still got one more tournament to go. We’re just excited for the chance to go to nationals and compete there.”
The NAIA championships are being held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois between Tuesday and Thursday.
UHV starts in Group 3 on Tuesday, along with Truett McConnell, Cumberland, Roosevelt, Kansas Wesleyan, Grand View, Embry-Riddle, Taylor and Midway. UHV tees off at 1:40 p.m.
“It’s golf,” said UHV senior Ben Lake. “Every golfer will tell you it’s just golf. You have to show up thinking we can win. If we don’t do that then we’re not going to. So we have to go in with the mindset of we’re here for a reason.”
Lake was the individual conference champion with a three-round of score of 206, edging sophomore Max Schliesing, who finished second with 209.
The Jaguars had built up confidence over the season with tournament victories at the Pinehurst and Claude Jacobs Invitationals and that confidence carried over into conference.
Of UHV’s five golfers, all five finished in the Top 6 at conference.
“Ultimately it’s an individual sport, we all wanted to beat each other, we all wanted to be better than each other and every round we tried to be competitive within our group more than compete with the other teams around us,” Schliesing said. “We knew if we do that, if we try to beat each other, we’d all post good results and we could kind of feed off of each other.”
That confidence helped carry them to victory at conference and has continued into their preparations for nationals.
“Their work ethic has been insane,” Adair said. “The guys basically live at the course. The biggest thing was just staying present and keeping that work ethic all year knowing tournaments could be canceled with every COVID test each week. A lot of hurdles along the way that we had to jump over. I’m just proud of the team for sticking with it and doing everything that’s asked of them.”
Now the mindset is to go out there and play.
“We’re going to have two practice rounds, so that’s going to be good,” Lake said. “The biggest key to success is just staying in it. If one of us has a bad first round, second round, whatever it is, every single person has to show up.”
