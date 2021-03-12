The University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team is ranked in the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the fifth time in school history.
The Jaguars are ranked No. 22 in the latest NAIA poll on Friday after their season-opening performance at the Le Tourneau Pinecrest Invitational.
The Jaguars received 134 points in the poll’s voting
UHV was ranked No. 21 last year when the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Jaguars were also ranked twice in 2014 and once in 2012.
