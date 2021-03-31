UHV men's golf is ranked No. 7 in the NAIA Golfstat rankings after coming off its second tournament win.
This is the Jaguars' first time in the top 10 of Golfstat's rankings.
The Jaguars claimed their first-ever win at the UHV Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational on Monday, taking a six-shot victory over NJCAA No. 1 ranked Midland College.
The Jaguars are averaging 292.67 per round with a tournament round low of 283 in the Pinecrest Invitational.
Max Schliesing leads the Jaguars with a 71.33 scoring average. He won individual honors at the Pinecrest Invitational and tied for second at the Claud Jacobs. Benjamin Lake follows with a 74.17 average, while Will Paton is at 74.33, Jaxon Langford at 75.50 and Jacob Flores at 75.83.
Schliesing is currently ranked No. 17 in the NAIA player rankings, while Lake is at No. 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.