UHV men’s soccer just missed breaking into the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 poll released Wednesday.
The Jaguars received 94 votes in the latest poll, 19 votes behind No. 25 Milligan's 113 votes.
The Jaguars are 8-0-1 on the season and will be the top seed in the Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Championships set for April 8-9 in Texarkana.
The Jaguars won the RRAC regular season title with a 7-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.