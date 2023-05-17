MESA, Ariz. — The UHV men's golf team missed the cut at the NAIA National Championships on Wednesday.
The Jaguars shot a 317 as a team in the second round with a team score of 615, and finished tied for 21st. The top 17 teams made the cut.
Will Paton and Carson Caylor finished tied for 68th with two-day scores of 153.
Caylor shot a 5-over 77 in the second round with four birdies and an eagle. Paton shot an 82.
Jaxon Langford improved four strokes to shoot a 75 on Wednesday. The Fredericksburg native had three birdies on his card in the final round to finish tied for 85th.
Jacob Flores shot an 83 and Dawson Frye shot an 88.