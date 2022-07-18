Jonathan Stavinoha played at Riverside Stadium in high school at Columbus, and coached there as an assistant at Texas A&M-Texarkana.

The next time Stavinoha visits Riverside Stadium it will be as the head coach at UHV.

Stavinoha, 31, was named the head coach of the Jaguars on Monday, completing a search that began when Terry Puhl retired after the 2022 season.

+4 UHV's Puhl to retire at end of season Longtime UHV baseball coach Terry Puhl announced this is his last season with the Jaguars.

“Being a head baseball coach has kind of been the goal since I finished playing,” Stavinoha said. “I kind of knew I wanted to be a coach. Coach (Steve) Jones (at New Mexico Highlands) gave me the opportunity to come on as a grad assistant and get my masters and knew immediately I wanted to become a coach.”

UHV Athletic Director Ashley Walyuchow was impressed with Stavinoha;s enthusiasm and knowledge of the game.

“There are a lot of positives,” Walyuchow said. “I think the most positive thing is he’s a competitor and his energy and enthusiasm for the game and for coaching is contagious. I think that’s going to rub off on the players and I think they’ll be able to relate to that and it will be a fresh perspective to baseball.”

Stavinoha will officially begin his duties July 25 and plans to begin recruiting immediately.

“We’ve definitely got to fill that roster with talent and some guys that we think can contribute to what we want to do here,” he said. “Some of it depends on your needs as a team. Pitching is always a must. If you can pitch it and play good defense, you’re going to keep yourselves in more games than not. And if you swing it on top of that, we’re going to roll.”

Puhl took over as head coach when the program started in 2008 and led UHV to the final of the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference tournament before finishing the season at 24-26.

Stavinoha formed an impression of UHV when coaching against it. He also spent a lot of time with Puhl discussing the team.

“We’ve known them as a team that is always going to hit,” Stavinoha said. “It felt like we were going to have to out-hit them more than anything and hope that we could play good defense and get a little help.”

+2 Jaguars give Puhl a win in final game at Riverside Stadium Kaden Fikac hit a home run and James Turnbull hit a grand slam to give Terry Puhl a win over Texas A&M-Texarkana in his final game at Riverside Stadium.

Stavinoha will move to Victoria with his wife, Ashlee, daughter, Blaklee, 5, and son, Laddik, 3.

He will put an offseason program in place in preparation for fall ball, which will get under way late in September or early in October.

“He’s going to bring a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm,” Walyuchow said. “He’s played college ball at a level just above or at least comparable to where we are, so he has that relatability. He understands the Red River and the NAIA, so the learning curve won’t be as steep.”