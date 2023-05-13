UHV will enter the opening round of the NAIA national tournament with a well-rested pitching staff.
The Jaguars (26-25) were able to avoid over-extending their pitchers during their run to the Red River Athletic Conference championship.
“We didn’t have to use a ton of pitchers in four games, so all of our pitchers have had a ton of rest,” UHV head coach Jonathan Stavinoha said. “They’ve all had more than a week since any of them have really pitched. They’re all rested up.”
UHV will begin play in the five-team Hattiesburg, Miss., bracket at 10 a.m. Monday against Union (Kentucky) at Milton Wheeler Field.
If the Jaguars win, they will play tournament host and top seed William Carey University at 5 p.m. Monday.
If UHV loses, it will play the loser of the Texas Wesleyan-Ave Maria (Florida) game at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“That’s what happens in these opening-round tournaments when you have five teams instead of four,” Stavinoha said.
Stavinoha was able to put together a scouting report on Union and come up with a game plan.
“You call around to guys you know a little bit and there’s film and stuff available,” he said. “You try to familiarize yourself with the team as best as possible.”
The Jaguars are making their first tournament appearance since 2014 after winning all four games at the conference tournament.
Stavinoha is especially happy for the team’s seniors, who have an opportunity to extend their college careers.
“The last couple of years they’ve been pretty close in the tournament,” he said. “Finally, kind of getting there feels great for them. They’re excited to be moving on and still playing. A week ago, they could have been packing their bags and been done with baseball.”