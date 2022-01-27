The last time Hudson Oliver took the mound in a game at Riverside Stadium was in 2018 during his senior year at Victoria East.
Oliver will return to Riverside Stadium for Game 2 of UHV’s season-opening doubleheader Friday against Wayland Baptist University.
“I just wanted to come back home and be with my family, and save some money,” Oliver said. “I just felt like it was the best decision. I can’t wait to get back on that mound again.”
Oliver began his college career at Cisco and played at Coastal Bend before transferring to UHV.
“I learned a bunch,” said Oliver, who worked with UHV pitching coach Doug Heinold during his sophomore year in high school. “Work ethic, how to stay focused. It was a lot.”
The Jaguars return a number of players from last year’s team, which finished 11-31 overall and 7-17 in the Red River Athletic Conference.
“We’re a mature team,” said Terry Puhl, who is beginning his 15th season as UHV’s head coach. “We’re not playing a lot of freshmen and not many sophomores either so these guys should be able to play at a very high level. If we get good pitching, we definitely have the depth positionally.”
The biggest difference for the Jaguars this season will be playing in front of fans. No spectators were allowed last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m super excited for the atmosphere and super excited to get some people in the stands and play some music,” said third baseman Zach Lee, an El Campo graduate. “It’s definitely a different atmosphere with people here.”
Lee is encouraged by the way UHV finished last season. The Jaguars won their first two games at the conference tournament, including a win over top-seed Our Lady of the Lake.
“Obviously, we want to make the conference tournament, but we want to push past that,” Lee said. “We made the conference tournament and made a little bit of a run there. A lot of these guys got to experience what that felt like and I think we can do it.”
The pitching rotation for the Jaguars in the four seven-inning games will be Christian Garcia, Oliver, Tyler Henderson and Turner Gryseels.
“First of all how we’re going to look at how they locate, do they have a little zip, and how the ball is coming out of their hand,” Puhl said. “Just a presence on the mound and composure. Just the little things where you start thinking who are you going to invest a lot more innings going forward. They start separating themselves pretty quickly.”
NOTES: Friday’s doubleheader will start at 2 p.m. and Saturday’s will get under way at noon…Tickets are $5 and those 6 and under will be admitted free of charge with a paid adult…UHV’s roster includes Victoria West graduates Clayton Wenske, Colton Salas and Cade Mitscherling, Refugio graduate Jarren Gonzales and Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac…Wayland Baptist went 26-25 last season…Todd Weldon is in his first season as the Pioneers head coach. He was the team’s pitching coach last season.
