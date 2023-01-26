Hayden Leopold is hoping his fourth season at UHV will be different in a number of ways.

Leopold will not only be playing for a new head coach, but he’ll be seeking his first winning season.

“One thing I noticed is energy on the field with a younger guy coming in as head coach,” said Leopold, a senior from Columbus. “There’s a lot more energy in the locker room and on the field.”

Jonathan Stavinoha will begin his first year as head coach when the Jaguars open the season with a pair of doubleheaders against Wayland Baptist University on Friday and Saturday at Riverside Stadium.

Stavinoha, who is also from Columbus and was an assistant at Texas A&M-Texarkana last season, took over from Terry Puhl, who retired after last season.

“We had a really good fall,” Stavinoha said. “I thought the guys did a really good job of what I was teaching on the defensive side of the ball. They just kind of picked up where they left off last year offensively.”

One of Stavinoha’s first tasks was to work with pitching coach Doug Heinold to build depth in the pitching staff.

“We’ve got about 12 pitchers that I’m confident in putting in, in almost any situation,” Stavinoha said. “Ten that I’m very strong about.”

Stavinoha made a point to stress defense during the fall and he has been pleased with the results.

“Playing catch was the biggest point of emphasis,” Stavinoha said. “A lot of guys have really good gloves, but if you can’t play catch, it goes downhill really fast. You throw one ball away, that’s two extra bases and then a base knock you’re looking at two, three runs and it’s a big inning. Staying out those big innings is a key.”

Leopold admits UHV’s defense played a role in the team finishing with a 24-26 record last season.

“I actually do 110%,” he said. “We’ve been working every day on fielding. We have some more position guys who came in and they’re really filling the spots that need to be filled.”

The Jaguars won’t lack experience as Leopold is one of 10 seniors on the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of the lineup coming back plus arms on the bump,” he said. “That’s a big, big plus. In the past years, I’ve been here and our biggest struggle has been arms on the mound.”

UHV scrimmaged Alvin Community College, Coastal Bend College and a postgraduate team from Austin in fall scrimmages.

“I think I was most impressed with how the pitching staff and the defense came along,” Stavinoha said. “I knew the offense, but the pitching and defense is something we really emphasized this fall. We gave them a workout plan. This last week when the boys came in they seemed like they were in shape and did what I asked. No arms were aching.”

The Jaguars finished as the eighth seed in the Red River Athletic Conference last season, but advanced to the championship round of the conference tournament.

Leopold is looking for the team to build on the momentum it created at the tournament.

“Our goal this year is to not go in eighth seed,” he said. “That’s our biggest goal this year. We don’t want to come in barely scraping by and then try to work our way up. We want to be top dogs.”

NOTES: Stavinoha said the rotation for the Wayland Baptist series will be St. Joseph graduate Mason Longoria and Julian Garcia on Friday, and Victoria East graduate Brady Parker and Christian Garcia on Saturday…Seniors on this year’s roster include Leopold, Zach Lee from El Campo, Westley Schields, Cade Mitscherling from Victoria West, Edrick Morillo, Ty Williams, Jose Jimenez Antonio, Richard Gill Jr., Raul Lopez, and Christian Garcia…The roster also includes Victoria West graduates Jace Mitscherling and Cody Wasicek, and Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate Kaden Fikac…UHV plays its first five series, including its conference opener against Our Lady of the Lake, at Riverside Stadium.