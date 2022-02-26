NEW ORLEANS — Richard Gill Jr. hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift UHV to a 7-6 win over Xavier in the first of a three-game series Friday at Wesley Barrow Stadium.
The Jaguars (7-5, 3-1) tied the game with a three-run rally in the seventh that featured RBI singles by Gill Jr. and Ty Williams.
El Campo graduate Zach Lee had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, and Levi Whitlock had two hits, an RBI and stole a base for UHV.
Gustavo Valdes was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief.
Matt Muhleisen hit a two-run home run for the Gold Rush (5-6, 2-2).
The teams will conclude the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
UHV 001 110 301 — 7 10 2
Xavier 202 200 000 — 6 10 4
W: Gustavo Valdes (1-1). L: Delonte Norris (0-1). Highlights: (UHV) Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-4, solo HR, 3 RBIs; Levi Whitlock 2-for-5, RBI, SB; Zach Lee 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R. (X) Matt Muhleisen 2-for-5, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Courtland Posey 3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI. Records: UHV 7-5, 3-1; Xavier 5-6, 2-2.
