STERLINGTON, La. — UHV scored two runs to tie the game in the top of the ninth and went on to a 3-2 win over Our Lady of the Lake in the opening game of the Red River Athletic Conference tournament on Friday at the Sterlington Athletic Complex.
UHV improved to 23-25 and moved into a winner's bracket game at 5 p.m. Saturday against the Louisiana Christian-Jarvis Christian winner.
The Saints scored single runs in the second and eighth innings to carry a lead into the ninth.
But the Jaguars scored when Raul Lopez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and they tied the game on a fielder's choice grounder by Haldamel Perez.
The Jaguars scored the decisive run in the 10th when Victoria West graduate Cade Mitscherling tripled to score pinch runner Langston White.
Justin Mireles pitched three hitless innings in relief of starter Mason Longoria to pick up the win.
Mitscherling had three hits and scored a run to lead the Jaguars at the plate.