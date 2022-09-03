After losing their home opener against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday, UHV (1-1-0) rebounded Saturday at The Cage with a 1-0 win over North American University (0-1-0).
Junior forward Yessin Ghesmi Conjani scored the lone goal for the Jaguars in the 19th minute.
The Jaguars ended the match with 17 shots, nine of them being on-goal.
Senior midfielder Gabriel Rojas recorded a team-high four shots on Saturday, with four of them being on goal.
Sophomore midfielder Archie Mills also attempted three shots, with two of them getting to North American goalie Alex Coreas, who had six saves on the day.
UHV goalie Tyler Kapelli ended play with two saves on eight North American shots.
UHV’s next game comes on Thursday against Texas Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.