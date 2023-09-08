UHV routs Wiley 8-0

Mateo Canales tied the UHV men's soccer single-game goals record with a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Wiley College on Thursday at Houston Sports Park.
Canales was one of five Jaguars to find the back of the net as they improved to 2-0-1 on the season.
They were the first three goals of the season for the junior forward. It's the first hat trick scored by a UHV player since Brody Patience against Paul Quinn in 2019.
"It's a great feeling," Canales said. "I've got to give credit to the boys on the field who helped me get it. That's what a striker does, is score goals. So it feels good to get those three."
Einar Rolfsen scored the opener within the first eight minutes, marking the third straight match in which the Norwegian forward score.
Canales then scored his first two goals in the 26th and 37th minutes. Jose Luis Sanchez scored the next two in the 38th and 41st minutes, with Kagiso Madisha assisting on the second, to put UHV up 5-0 at halftime.
"We always ask our players to come out strong and mentally tough at the beginning of games," said assistant coach Kimberley Uetrecht. "We want to keep that intensity for the duration of the game. It's good to see they came out flying and have success for their hard work."
Nathan Bautista finished off Carlos Quinones' pass in the 72nd minute to extend UHV's lead. Diby Kouassi provided the assist for Canales' third goal in the 78th minute before Kouassi scored his second goal of the season in the 81st minute on Madisha's second assist of the game.
In total, the Jaguars peppered 31 shots against the Wildcats with 16 shots on goal. UHV's defense held Wiley without a shot in the match.
"It's massive to see that kind of confidence come through from the bench and starters," said assistant coach Chase Boulton. "We stress to everybody in the program that this is a team game and a team effort. Everybody that's involved knows they're going to have a part to play."
UHV opens conference play at home against Texas College on Sept. 14.