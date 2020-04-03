UHV athletes were named to the Association of Independent Institutions all-conference men’s and women’s golf teams on Friday.
Sophomore Ryan Morant and freshmen Will Paton were named to the team on the men’s side.
Morant led the Jaguars with a 73.27 scoring average in five events this past year. He turned in top-10 finishes in four of the five events.
Paton compiled a 76.27 scoring average in five events in his first year with the Jaguars. He had one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
The A.I.I. couldn’t award a men’s golf team champion this season, but league officials wanted to recognize players for their excellent spring performances and Friday announced an all-conference and Champions of Character team.
Named to the Champions of Character team for UHV was freshman Max Schliesing.
In his two spring events, he finished third at the UHV Claud Jacobs and tied for sixth at the San Antonio Shootout.
On the women’s side, freshmen Mia Lerma and Jenna Alvarado were two of eight players recognized on the Association of Independent Institutions women’s golf all-conference team.
Named to the Champions of Character team for UHV was senior Mary Kate Krueger.
Lerma paced the Jaguars with a 79.78 scoring average in five events in her first season at UHV. She turned in five top-10 finishes with her best finish coming at the Trinity Alamo City Classic where she placed second with a 79-79-158.
Alvarado followed Lerma with an 80.22 scoring average and turned in four top-10 finishes in five events. Here best finish came at the UHV Fall Classic where she finished third with a 77.
