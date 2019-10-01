University of Houston-Victoria seniors Amanda Bautista and Brody Patience earned honors from the Red River Athletic Conference for the week.
Bautista, a goalkeeper from Houston, was named the RRAC Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the week for the week of Sept. 23-29.
Patience, a forward from Douglas, Isle of man, was named the RRAC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. This is the second time Pateince has been honored this season.
Bautista recorded two clean sheets this past week to help the UHV women’s soccer team to get off to a 2-0 start in Red River Athletic Conference play.
Bautista faced 14 shots, including six on goal, for the week and came away with all six saves in wins over Paul Quinn and Texas A&M-Texarkana. She currently has a 5-2 record in goal with five shutouts and 35 saves, while allowing nine goals in nine games. The Jaguars are currently 6-4 on the year and 2-0 in conference play.
Patience had his best game of the season with three goals and an assist in the Jaguars’ 5-0 win over Paul Quinn. He then added another assist in a 2-1 overtime win against Texas A&M-Texarkana, as the Jaguars improved to 10-0 on the season and 2-0 in RRAC play.
For the season, Patience leads the team with eight goals, seven assists and 23 points, along with four game-winning goals. He has taken 26 shots, including 15 on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.