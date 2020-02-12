UHV’s Angelica Davidson drove in 10 runs and compiled a 0.714 slugging percentage in the Jaguars 2020 season opening weekend helping lead the Jaguars to a 3-2 record at the Southern Collegiate Sports NAIA Invitational in Portland.
Davidson’s play has earned her Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for the week of Feb. 3-9.
Davidson, a senior outfielder from Portland, didn’t disappoint her home crowd as she started Friday’s play with five RBI and a grand slam in a win over Langston. On Saturday, she helped keep a win over second-ranked University of Arts and Science of Oklahoma with two RBI and a 2-for-2 appearance at the plate.
She finished the weekend with a key RBI double in the bottom of the seventh that capped the Jaguars’ comeback win over Oklahoma Panhandle State.
For the week, she compiled a 0.429 batting average going 6-for-14, with four runs, a double, a home run and five walks to go with her 10 RBI and 0.714 slugging percentage. She also record seven putouts and one assist from her left-field position and did not strike out in any of the five games.
