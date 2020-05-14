UHV's Emily Flores has been selected to the 2020 Google Cloud Academic All-District® 4 NAIA Division softball first team.
The 2020 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Baseball and Softball Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Flores, a senior outfield, was selected to the outfield position and will now advance to the Goggle Cloud Academic All-America® ballot, with first- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees to be announced in June.
To be nominated, student athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games at the position listed on the nomination form, must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and complete one full calendar year at their current school.
Flores is in her fourth season with the Jaguars and is a health studies major with a 3.84 GPA.
She has worked diligently outside the softball field and school to help the Victoria community during her four years. She is a three-time RRAC scholar athlete, a two-time, earned recognition on the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) first team in 2019, and was the RRAC Tournament MVP in 2018.
She has earned recognition on the UHV Dean’s List seven times and the President’s List three times and is a 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete.
She is in the UHV career top 10 in hits, runs, RBI, doubles, total bases, walks and multi-hit games. She has a career .312 batting average with a .373 on-base percentage, a .427 slugging percentage and a .923 fielding percentage.
District 4 in comprised of NAIA schools that are members of CoSIDA in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and Canada
