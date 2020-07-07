UHV's Uriel Garcia has been named the 2019-20 Red River Athletic Conference Betty Etier Male Character Athlete of the Year award winner.
Garcia is the third UHV student-athlete to earn the RRAC Character Award, joining Michelle Revels, who received the award in 2018, and Savannah Crittenden, who received the award in 2017.
The award is given annually to one male and one female RRAC student-athlete who best represents the tenets of the NAIA Champions of Character program (respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and servant leadership). To be eligible, student-athletes must have been recognized as an RRAC Character Athlete of the Week during the previous academic year. All 2019-20 weekly selections were candidates in voting by the RRAC Champions of Character Committee.
Garcia, an outgoing senior on the UHV men’s soccer team, held a 3.85 GPA in Kinesiology upon his graduation this past fall.
He served as the team captain and leader while playing the role of liaison between players and the Jaguars’ coaching staff. Garcia contributed his time to a number of causes through events that affected cancer research, Wounded Warriors, and Hurricane Harvey recovery. He also volunteered to assist with youth soccer camps and decorating at a local nursing home for Christmas.
