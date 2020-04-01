UHV Soccer

UHV men’s soccer defender Uriel Garcia has been named a 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar semifinalist.

It is the second time for Garcia to be named a semifinalist for the award. He was also recognized in 2018. He is the semifinalist for men’s soccer.

He is one of 10 semifinalists that will now compete for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year.

As the name denotes, this edition is a part of a quarter-century legacy of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.

In addition to their athletic ability, students named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, be at least a sophomore academically, and be active on their campuses or in their communities.

