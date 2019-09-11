UHV men’s soccer players Mohammed Ibrahim and Brandon Watts swept Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 2-8.
Ibrahim, a senior from Ridgeland, Miss., tallied a goal and an assist on the week to help the Jaguars to a 3-0 mark, earning RRAC Offensive Player of the Week. Ibrahim had the lone goal in a win over NCAA D3 Houston St. Thomas and also contributed an assist in the Jaguars’ win over McPherson (Kan.). On the week he fired off four shots, with two on goal.
Watts, a junior from Sunbury-on-Thames, England, had a big hand in all three UHV wins, including a win over No. 23 Science and Arts of Oklahoma, to earn RRAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Watts, part of the Jaguars’ defensive back line, helped his team limit the three opponents to just 17 shots, including 10 shots on goal. Watts also scored a goal on two shots.
His goal to open the second half led to a comeback effort that tied the game with USAO and helped spark the Jaguars to three unanswered goals for the win.
This is the second straight week for the Jaguars to sweep the RRAC men’s soccer conference weekly honors.
The Jaguars are currently 4-0 on the season and will host Sul Ross State on Friday at The Cage in a 3:30 p.m. match.
