SAN ANTONIO – UHV freshman Mia Lerma finished second Tuesday to help guide the Jaguars to a third-place finish at the Trinity University Alamo classic at the Quarry golf Club.
Lerma finished with a pair of 79s in the two-day event to finish at 158, just one shot back of individual champion Raquel Hill of Trinity.
The Jaguars posted a final round 345 team score to finish at 688 as the field stayed in order after Monday’s finish.
Trinity captured the team title with a 315-327-642, while Schreiner University finished third with a 332-347-679. LeTourneau University placed fourth with a 354-350-704.
Behind Lerma for the Jaguars, Jenna Alvarado posted an 84-85-169 and tied for 12th, while Jocelyn Villafranca finished with a 90-87-177 and tied for 15th. Mary Kate Krueger finished with a 90-94-184 and Victoria Garcia a 102-98-200 to round out the UHV scoring.
The Jaguars will return Monday and Tuesday when they compete in the Tyler Junior College Fall Classic.
UHV’s Morant leads men’s team
SAN ANTONIO – Ryan Morant posted a final round 73 Tuesday to help lead the UHV men’s golf team to tie for seventh at the Trinity University Alamo Classic played at the Quarry Gold Club.
Morant followed his opening round 71 with his 73 to finish at two-over par 144 and tied for fourth place individually at the event.
A two-hole stretch hurt the Jaguars on the final day. The Jaguars played the par-4 first hole and the par-5 eighteenth hole at 12-over par as a team and it proved their downfall.
UHV tacked on a final round 307 with their opening round 298 to finish at 605 and tied with the University of Dallas (305-300) for seventh place.
Host Trinity University captured the team title with a 592 scored, 13 shots ahead of the Jaguars. Trinity posted rounds of 294-298. Mary Hardin-Baylor finished third with a 292-301-593, while Hardin-Simmons University place third with a 296-298-594.
Schreiner University finished fourth with a 295-302-597, while Texas Lutheran (305-293) and LeTourneau University (296-302) finished tied for fifth at 598.
For UHV, Jacob Flores (77-75) and Benjamin Lake (72-80) posted a pair of 152s, while Wil Paton carded a 78-79-157 and James Rollins a 90-84-174 at the two-day event.
The Jaguars will return to action Oct. 28-29, when they compete in the Our Lady of the Lake Saints Classic in San Antonio.
