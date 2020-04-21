His season may have been cut short, but UHV sophomore golfer Ryan Morant continues to be recognized for his play off the course.
Morant has been named to the Golf Coaches Association of America NAIA-PING All-Central Region team. He is one of 15 players recognize on the Central Region team.
He was recently named to the Association of Independent Institutions All-Conference team.
Morant led the Jaguars with a 73.27 scoring average in five events this past year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. He turned in top-10 finishes in four of the five events with his best finish coming at the UHV Fall Classic where he tied for second with a 2-under par 69.
In his two spring events he finished third at the UHV Claud Jacobs and tied for sixth at the San Antonio Shootout.
In two seasons with the Jaguars, he has compiled a 75.39 scoring average with eight top-10 finishes in 13 events.
