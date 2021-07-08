UHV's Will Paton has been selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 NAIA Division at-large first team.
The team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
The At-Large Division is comprised of athletes nominated in golf, competitive cheer and dance, lacrosse, swimming, tennis, men’s volleyball and wrestling.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team (when selected) Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early August.
Paton earned recognition to the NAIA division on Thursday and was one of five members of the UHV men’s and women’s golf teams nominated for the award. Other nominees included Benjamin Lake and Max Schliesing from the men’s golf team and Mia Lerma and Jenna Alvarado from the women’s golf team.
Paton, a key member of the UHV men’s team that reached the NAIA National Championship Tournament this past spring, will now advance to the Academic All-America ballot.
Patton, a sophomore, wrapped up his second season with the Jaguars and is a Business major with a 4.00 GPA.
Patton has earned recognition five times on the Dean's List and four times on the President's List. He is also a 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete.
On the course, he has a 74.38 career scoring average at UHV and earn all-conference first-team honors in 2020 in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference. He finished fifth at the 2021 A.i.i. Championships and paced the Jaguars to a 14th place finish at the NAIA National Championships where he finished tied for 39th.
