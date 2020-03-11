Bailey Kolb will be looking for more than a Red River Athletic Conference win when he takes the mound for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Huston-Tillotson at Riverside Stadium.
Kolb and his teammates will have a chance to deliver career win No. 300 to UHV head coach Terry Puhl.
“It would mean a lot to me and the team that we gave coach Puhl his 300th win,” Kolb said. “It would mean a lot not just to me, but to every single one of us that we were the team to get him there.”
Puhl, 63, is in his 13th season with the Jaguars and has an overall record of 299-297.
Puhl and pitching coach Doug Heinold have been with the program since it started in 2008.
Puhl spent 14 of his 15 seasons in the major leagues with the Houston Astros, and retired after playing 15 games with the Kansas City Royals in 1991.
Puhl, a native of Saskatchewan, Canada, had a career average of .280, and a career fielding percentage of .993.
He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 1978, and was named the Canadian Baseball Player of the Year in 1981. He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995, and was inducted into the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Puhl did not foresee a lengthy coaching career when he accepted athletic director’s Ashley Walyuchow’s offer to become the Jaguars’ first head coach.
“When I first signed on, I thought I’d do it for five years and then see,” he said. “It was kind of enjoyable.”
Puhl credits his tenure at UHV to his working relationship with Heinold and Walyuchow, and his never-ending passion for the game.
“I still love the hitting and throwing part of baseball and the competitiveness,” Puhl said. “I try to do as much as I can from a manager’s standpoint to keep our team in the game or give them some sort of an advantage.”
Heinold once pitched to Puhl in the minor leagues, and appreciates his knowledge of the game.
“I’ve enjoyed working with him,” Heinold said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had some trying times team wise in the past and we’ve worked through it.
“What I like is he seems to always figure out a way to win. Even if sometimes in the past we’ve had some teams that weren’t as good as the others we’ve had, but moving the personnel around, he seems to really understand what would make our team better.”
Puhl has had to change his recruiting approach over the years, and it has shown in the Jaguars’ recent struggles.
“You try to get the JUCOs to come in here,” Puhl said. “I’ve noticed over the last few years, if they don’t get the opportunity to play Division I, they don’t want to play baseball anymore. Now, you’ve got to reach down to the high school guys and take some risk in offering some guys, especially pitchers and hopefully they develop in the three, four years they’re here.”
Kolb came to UHV from Industrial, and appreciates the guidance he’s received from Puhl and Heinold.
“Coach Puhl is very intense when he comes out to the mound,” Kolb said. “In tight situations, he says exactly what he needs to say. He tells me exactly what I need to do. He’s very knowledgeable about the game and he tires to push every one of us in the right direction.”
Puhl has found players have become more specialized coming out of high school.
“It’s a different player,” he said. “They come out with different skill levels and they want to concentrate on different parts of the game. They’re not an all-around type player. They put a lot of emphasis on weight training, nutrition and hitting as a position players. With pitchers, we try to get their velocity up. You really can’t compete, even in our division, if you throw under 85 miles per hour.”
Puhl’s contract expires after next season, and he plans to sit down with Walyuchow before deciding on his future.
“Right now, it’s a year at a time,” he said. “When I do finish here, it will be the last time I put on a uniform. Baseball will be over officially.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.