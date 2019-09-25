UHV’s Adrian Rodriguez was recognized Tuesday as the Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 16-22.
The junior forward from McAllen scored three goals in a 2-0 week to help extend the Jaguars’ winning streak to eight games. He tallied one goal in a 3-1 win over Texas Wesleyan and then added two goals in a 6-0 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
He is currently second in the conference in points (15) and is tied for second in goals scored (7). He leads his team in goals scored and shares the team lead in points. For the season, he has taken 17 shots, including 12 shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Alvaro Garcia of LSU-Alexandria was named the RRAC Defensive Player of the Week.
