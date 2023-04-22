ALEXANDRIA, La. — Haldamel Perez and Zach Lee hit home runs and UHV captured an 11-7 win over LSU-Alexandria and a split of their Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday at Generals Baseball Field.
The Generals (27-16, 19-7) won the first game 9-7, and also took a 6-3 win in Friday night's game to win the series.
Perez hit a solo home run and Lee, an El Campo graduate, added a two-run shot, as the Jaguars improved to 21-24 on the season and 15-12 in conference.
Raul Lopez had three hits and two RBIs for the Jaguars. Hayden Leopold had two hits and four RBIs, and Lee and Perez each had two hits and two RBIs.
Victoria East graduate Brady Parker was the winning pitcher, going six innings with 10 strikeouts.
Jose Montanez had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Jaguars in Saturday's first game.
UHV wraps up regular-season conference play with a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M-Texarkana.