FORNEY — UHV had no shortage of offense on Saturday in its series against Texas College.
The Jaguars set a new school record for runs scored in a 25-3 win over the Steers in Game 1 at North Forney High School.
UHV broke the previous scoring record of 24 runs set in 2009 against Fisher College.
The Jaguars won 18-1 in Game 2.
UHV (15-17, 9-6) scored 24 runs in the first four innings of the first game, with Raul Lopez, Ty Williams and Hayden Leopold opening the scoring with RBIs during a three-run first inning.
Kaden Fikac, Jean Gonzalez Cortes, Cade Mitscherling and Westley Schields each had RBIs in a seven-run second inning.
Levi Whitlock had an RBI triple to score Langston White before Cobey Wasicek brought him home with his first career home run to spark a nine-run fourth inning.
Edrick Morillo hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning to cap the scoring for UHV.
After going 2-for-3 in Game 1, Lopez extended his hitting streak to six games.
Allen Hernandez earned the win after pitching two innings in relief of starter Christian Garcia, who threw a perfect two innings with two strikeouts.
Julian DeLeon had a career-game, picking up five RBIs on two hits in Game 2. The freshman from Las Vegas, Nev., opened the scoring with an RBI single before capping the scoring in the seventh with a three-run triple.
Fikac, a Hallettsvile Sacred Heart graduate, had four RBIs on two hits, including a double, in Game 2. Victoria West graduate Jace Mitscherling had two RBIs on a pair of hits, as well.
Wyatt Lambert earned his first career win with two hitless innings of relief in which he struck out two batters.
Justin Mireles got the start, allowing one hit against two strikeouts in two innings of work.
Texas College forfeited the third game of the series. UHV will return to Riverside Stadium on Sunday to face DePauw University at 6 p.m. in a non-conference game.