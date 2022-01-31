UHV made its first appearance in the NAIA World Series last season, and it came via an unlikely scenario.
After finishing the regular season 13-20, the Jaguars won nine of their next 10 games to win the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament and the NAIA Opening Round bracket, before going 1-2 in the World Series.
With 18 players returning from last year's squad, UHV has expectations to get back to the World Series and go even further.
"That season was hard. That was our first sub .500 regular season that we'd ever had," said UHV coach Lindsey Ortiz. "The message the whole time that we had been preaching to them was, 'You're getting a little bit better every time we play and you're going to peak at the right time.' I think a lot of times that was hard for them to truly buy into and trust. And when it all came together the way that it did it was very rewarding and just truly one of the best experiences of my softball life."
First baseman Ashley Reyna is one of six seniors returning for the Jaguars.
Reyna led UHV's offense last year, hitting .398 with a team leading 49 hits and 30 RBIs. Reyna was one of the Jaguars' catalysts during their playoff run, but knows where the focus is in 2022.
"Although we had a great season last year, I want us to focus on this year," Reyna said. "Those are the expectations we want. We don't want to have any expectations like last year when we had them and then we couldn't meet them. I would love to just have our own and I want us to just focus as a team. Rather than thinking what everybody wants to see from us. We'll do what's for us."
Shiner grad Cameron Cowan emerged as UHV's leading pitcher as a freshman, going 11-8 in 136.2 innings over 21 starts, striking out 90 with an ERA of 2.30.
Victoria East grad Cameron Steen had a 2.23 ERA in 12 appearances as a freshman and could see more playing time with the graduation of Michelle Kristoff, who struck out 80 hitters as a senior.
"Now we know that we can do it," Cowan said. "Now it's just doing it again, showing everybody that that wasn't just luck, and that we're great and we can do that."
UHV outscored its conference opponents 75-67 in the regular season despite its losing record, leaving the Jaguars confident they can improve their seeding by the time the postseason arrives.
"I think we just had an execution problem last year," Ortiz said. "I think we didn't do the things we needed to do when it really mattered. We were just not coming up with the few key plays and a few key hits. And I think that was a confidence thing and a trust thing and I do think we fixed it at the end. My hope is that we're going to start where we left off, start with that confidence, start with that trust, and be able to do the little things we need to do."
NOTE: UHV opens its season against Friends University at the Our Lady of the Lake Tournament in San Antonio on Friday .... The Jaguars' play a doubleheader against Houston St. Thomas on Feb. 12 in their home opener.
