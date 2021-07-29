UHV men's golf coach Garrett Adair announced the signing of Iowa Western Community College transfer Carson Caylor on Thursday.
Caylor, from Urbandale, Iowa, is a 2018 Valley High School graduate where he earned all-state honors and helped his team to the West Des Moines Valley Class 4A state championship in 2017. He finished tied for fourth in the event shooting 77-73-150.
Caylor compiled a 73.17 scoring average during the spring at IWCC and had two top-10 finishes. He tied for second at the weather-shortened Jimmie Spring Swing with a 73 and placed 10th at the DMACC Spring Invitational with a 69-77-146.
"The location along with the people involved make this a great place to further myself," Caylor said. "Coach Adair said he's ready to put this team over the top and I am here to help him do just that."
Caylor plans to study accounting while attending UHV with the ambition to become a CFO.
He is the fifth player signed by Adair for the upcoming season.
