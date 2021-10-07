The UHV men's and women's soccer teams defeated Texas College Thursday in their first home games since Sept. 25.
The men increased their Red River Athletic Conference unbeaten streak to 20 games with a 3-0 win.
Gabriel Rojas had a brace of goals and Martin Markovic added a third goal. Karlo Lopez had an assist on Rojas' second score.
UHV had 23 shots to Texas College's one. Erik Faelstroem had the shutout in goal.
The women won 9-0 thanks to a pair of hat tricks from Tori Sifuentes and Mia Martinez. Marlen Mendez, Morgan Espinosa and Selina Vidhammer added one goal each.
Vidhammer had three assists, Meghan Matcek had two, Sifuentes, Taylor Castillo, Nisa Ollivierre and Kiki Hinojosa had one each.
Emilee Ulke and Avery Leonard had the shutout in goal.
UHV next plays Jarvis Christian College at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UHV.
