UHV vs. Huston-Tillotson women's soccer
UHV forward Estelle Flanagan tries to evade a Huston-Tillotson defender during an RRAC quarterfinal match at The Cage on Nov. 6.

 Sam Fowler | sfowler@vicad.com

The UHV men’s and women’s soccer teams expect a lot this season.

The men are favored to win the Red River Athletic Conference title for a fourth consecutive season and received 53 votes in the national rankings, keeping them two spots outside the top 25.

In 2021, UHV won both the regular season and tournament titles in the RRAC before its season ended in the opening round of the NAIA tournament against the University of Mobile.

The Jaguars (15-3-1 in 2021) open the season at The Cage on Thursday against Division III University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s always a great year when you win the regular season and postseason tournament, and make the national tournament,” said UHV coach Adrian Rigby, who was named RRAC Coach of the Year for a third straight season in 2021. “But we’ve got a new group of guys here and each year we’re trying to figure things out. We have a good group of returners, but we’re going to rely on some new faces, as well.”

Senior Karlo Lopez scored nine goals and added seven assists to lead the Jaguars a year ago, earning All-American honorable mention honors for a second consecutive year.

The Corpus Christi native will play a big role in setting the pace for UHV in the attacking end this season.

“We’re looking for him to use experience with these guys,” Rigby said. “We’ve met with him and we’ve challenged him to increase his level he’s performing at with us, as well. We’re not satisfied and he’s not satisfied, which is a great sign for a player.”

Rigby knows his team can’t rest on preseason accolades.

“With expectations comes reality,” he said. “We’re always going to be realistic in our approach to the game. We want to remain humble, No. 1, and keep our feet on the ground to make sure we don’t lose sight of the things we’ve relied on with our performances and the way we run things here at UHV.”

UHV’s women’s team experienced a rebirth in 2021.

The Jaguars won 11 games and reached the conference tournament after managing just one during the awkward 2021 spring season at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They kick off Thursday’s doubleheader at The Cage against Concordia University-Texas, a Division III program, at 1 p.m.

“I think athletically when we rely on the bond between players and then we’re telling players not to hang out outside of here (because of COVID), that really took a toll mentally on the players which accounted for the one-win season,” Rigby said.

UHV’s season ended in the RRAC quarterfinals after a penalty shootout with Huston-Tillotson University last year.

Junior Estelle Flanagan returns to lead the Jaguars after scoring eight goals, a team-high mark in 2021. UHV also returns starting goalkeeper Emilee Ulke for her junior season after boasting a 1.48 goals against average in 12 matches last season.

Experience will be plentiful for the UHV women after graduating only six seniors last season.

“I think our fall continued into our spring, and our spring has kind of carried on to the fall right now,” Rigby said. “We have good leadership right now on our women’s team. We have some players who have been in the program for a few years.

“It’s an exciting group. It’s got a lot of good energy to be around, as well.”

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

