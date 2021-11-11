UHV men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby has been named the Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year for the third straight year, and fourth time overall, after the guiding the Jaguars to a third straight regular season conference championship.
Rigby has amassed a career record of 119-58-18 with the Jaguars. Since UHV joined the RRAC in 2015, Rigby has led the team to an overall record of 50-7-7 and a berth in the conference tournament every year.
Earlier this year, the team’s 23 game conference unbeaten streak was snapped. A run that dated back to October 2018.
The men’s team has made the NAIA National Championship Opening Round in two of the last four seasons.
WATTS NAMED co-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
UHV’s Brandon Watts has been named the RRAC co-Defensive Player of the Year. Watts shares the award with LSU-Shreveport’s Hugo Juliao.
Watts was also named RRAC First Team All-Conference for the fourth straight year, the first Jaguar ever to do so.
Watts was honored along with nine of his fellow teammates.
Forward Mateo Canales was voted the Top Newcomer of the Year.
Canales scored four goals and three assists for a total of 11 points in his freshman season. Canales was voted to the All-Freshman Team along with defender Nicco Lopez.
Karlo Lopez made the First Team for the second straight year after leading the Jaguars in scoring with nine goals and nine assists for 27 points. Goalkeeper Erik Faeltstroem is the other Jaguar to be named First Team All-Conference.
Faeltstroem was also named to the RRAC Champions of Character Team.
Forwards Winner Assi and Adrian Rodriguez and midfielder Gifanho Lubaki earned Second Team honors.
Gabriel Rojas earned Honorable Mention.
9 JAGS HONORED FOR CONFERENCE PLAY
Nine Jaguars were recognized as members of the 2021 RRAC Women’s All-Conference Team and postseason award-winners.
Goalkeeper Emilee Ulke was named to the First Team.
Estelle Flanagan, the Jags leading goal scorer, was named to the Second Team, along with teammates Tori Sifuentes, Kalyca Keramidis and Nisa Ollivierre. Katy Castenuela received Honorable Mention.
Newcomers Itzel Mejia and Emily Moran were named to the All-Freshman team. Meghan Matcek was named to the Conference’s Champions of Character Team.
The Jaguars finished the regular season in fourth in conference before falling to Huston-Tillotson in the quarter finals of the RRAC Tournament, ending with an overall record of 11-5-2.
