PINEVILLE, La. — UHV took advantage of a miscue to defeat Jarvis Christian 4-1 in a Red River Athletic Conference elimination game Friday night.
The Jaguars (16-21) advance to face Our Lady of the Lake in an 11 a.m. elimination game on Saturday.
The winner advances to face Texas A&M-Texarkana in the championship game of the double-elimination tournament at 1:30 p.m.
A throwing error by the Bulldogs with the bases loaded on a ground ball by Jackie Longoria led to a three-run eighth inning lifting the Jaguars to the victory.
The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the third to a take their lone lead at 1-0.
The Jaguars had an opportunity to win the game in regulation when they appeared to take a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run by Alexis Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez was called out on an appeal for missing first base, thus nullifying her run to make the score 1-1.
UHV was held to five hits in the contest with Longoria, Gonzalez, Ashley Reyna, Kaylle Acosta and Kelsey Tidrick all having one hit.
Michelle Kristoff picked up the win in relief throwing 4.1 innings of scoreless ball allowing just three hits and no walks.
Big seventh inning lifts Jaguars
UHV broke a school and Red River Athletic Conference Tournament record with a 16-run seventh inning as the Jaguars had a season-high 17 hits in a 19-3 elimination game win over University of the Southwest.
The Jaguars broke the previous tournament record of 14 and the 22 combined runs were also a tournament record.
Southwest tied the game at three in the bottom of the fifth, but UHV sent 21 batters to the plate, recording nine hits and four walks in the game sealing seventh inning.
Jackie Longoria, Ashley Reyna and Kelsey Tidrick combined for 10 of UHV’s 17 hits and had 12 RBI.
Cameron Cowan was the winning pitcher, pitching the final 3.0 innings, giving up two runs on one hit and striking out two.
Red River Athletic Conference Tournament
UHV 4, Jarvis Christian 1
UHV: 000 100 03 - 4 5 2
JC: 001 000 00 - 1 8 3
W: Michelle Kristoff; L: Alexandra Montalbo
Highlights: (V) Cameron Cowan 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K; Michelle Kristoff 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Jackie Longoria 1-for-3, 3 RBI, BB; Alexis Gonzalez 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Ashley Reyna 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2B; (J) Allie Gonzalez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 K; Alexandra Montalbo 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 3 K; Pua Johnson 2-for-4, RBI, 2B.
UHV 19, Southwest 3
UHV: 020 100 (16) — 19 17 1
Southwest: 100 002 0 — 3 4 1
W: Cameron Cowan; L: Madison Ganaway
Highlights: (V) Michelle Kristoff 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K; Cameron Cowan 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Kelsey Tidrick 3-for-4, 5 RBI, 2 R, BB, 2B; Ashley Reyna 3-for-6, 4 RBI, R, 2 2B; Jackie Longoria 4-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B; (S) Madison Ganaway 5.2 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 4 BB, 1-for-1, RBI, R, BB; Amanda Perez 1-for-3, RBI
