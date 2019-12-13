The University of Houston-Victoria softball team has added two new tournaments to its schedule for the 2020 season.
Head coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the spring schedule today with the No. 20 Jaguars opening the season participating in back-to-back tournaments. The first tournament will be in Seguin Jan. 31-Feb. 1, with the Jaguars following that event at the Southern Collegiate Sports NAIA Invitational 2020 Tournament in Portland.
The Jaguars will have 10 home dates that include 16 games while hitting the road for 15 games along with the annual Gulf Shores Invitational.
The Jaguars will face off No. 3 Oklahoma City for a double header on Feb. 14 in Waco, before playing their home opener on Feb. 18 with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Schreiner University.
The Jaguars will then host Texas Southern University in a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Feb. 25 before opening Red River Athletic Conference play on Feb. 28-29 at LSU-Alexandria.
After competing in the Gulf Shores Invitational on March 6-8 the Jaguars will be competing in conference play the rest of the season, except for a doubleheader against NCAA Division 3 defending national champion Texas Lutheran on April 9 and a twinbill at Texas Southern on April 21.
The Jaguars will host Our Lady of the Lake on March 13-14, Texas College (March 27-28), Jarvis Christian (April 3-4) and Huston-Tillotson (April 24-25) in three-game sets for conference play.
Road conference games include trips to Texas A&M-Texarkana (March 20-21) and the University of the Southwest (April 17-18).
The RRAC Championship Tournament is set for May 1-3 at LSU-Alexandria.
