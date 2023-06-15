The UHV softball team announced three signings for the 2023 class on Thursday.
Eryn Sanchez, Sarah Cortez and Sari Travis will join the program starting in the 2023-24 season.
Sanchez, a sophomore pitcher from Spring, comes to the Jaguars from LSU Alexandria.
"I chose UHV because of its awesome kinesiology program and because I like the small town feel it has," Sanchez said. "UHV is close enough to home, yet just far enough to where I can still be independent."
Sanchez will add firepower to UHV's rotation with Cameron Cowan, who posted a career best 17 wins this season.
During her freshman year in 2021, Sanchez was a first team All-Red River Athletic Conference selection after compiling an 11-1 record in the circle with an undefeated 8-0 mark in conference play. The Klein Oak graduate posted a 2.63 ERA with the Generals in 2021.
"Eryn has proven herself as an elite pitcher," said head coach Lindsey Ortiz. "She knows what it takes to win at this level and we are thrilled to add her to the pitching staff."
Cortez is a utility player from Corpus Christi Ray High School.
"I chose UHV because I want to be a part of a great softball program while earning my degree to become a coach," Cortez said.
During her senior season at Ray, Cortez hit a team-high .439 for the Texans. She was a second team All-State selection this year. Cortez was also a first team All-District selection in volleyball.
"Sarah brings great energy and a lot of versatility to the roster," Ortiz said. "She can make an impact at several different positions."
Travis is a pitcher and third baseman from Klein High School.
"I chose UHV because I loved how involved they are with the community and the many activities it provides to everyone," Travis said. "I want to be a part of something more than just a team."
Travis was an All-District selection in each of her four years at Klein, including Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021 and a first team nod as a pitcher in 2023.
"Sari brings exceptional power to our program on the mound and at the plate," Ortiz said. "She is a dynamic player and we expect her to make a big impact this year."
The Jaguars finished with a 28-18 record this year after reaching the RRAC Semifinals for the seventh consecutive year, a streak that dates back to UHV's first year in the conference.