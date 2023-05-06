SAN ANTONIO – Allison Snedeker delivered in crunch time for the UHV softball team in its Red River Athletic Conference elimination game against Louisiana Christian University on Saturday.
The sophomore infielder delivered a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Jaguars a 9-8 win and move on to the semifinals, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Snedeker was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. The Friendswood native hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth inning to put the Jaguars (28-17) up 8-7 at the time.
UHV will face the loser of the Our Lady of the Lake-Texas A&M-San Antonio game, which was scheduled to follow the Jaguars' game.
Alexis Gonzalez had a big game at the plate, as well, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Claire Blinka also provided two RBIs while going 2-for-5 at the plate.
UHV fell behind in the third inning when the Wildcats (25-20) got a grand slam from Olivia Coaker to go up 4-2. The Jaguars went on to send 10 batters to the plate in the fourth to score four runs, capped off by Snedeker's team-leading fourth homer of the year.
Freshman Neech Mendoza picked up her fourth win of the year after pitching four innings of relief for starter Cameron Cowan. The Mathis native only allowed one earned run to pick up the decision.
The winner of the second elimination game Saturday will advance to Sunday's championship.