UHV softball will enter the 40th annual NAIA College World Series as the No. 10 seed on Thursday in Columbus, Ga.
The Jaguars will be making their first-ever World Series appearance since the NAIA changed the postseason format in 2013 going to an opening round bracket format to qualify for the World Series.
The Jaguars have been to two previous NAIA National Championship Tournaments, but failed to advance out of pool play each time in 2009 and 2012.
The Jaguars (22-21) will open play against No. 7 seed Mount Mercy (36-15) on Thursday at 9 a.m. The winner will face No. 2 seed Oregon Tech (46-8) in a winner’s bracket game on Friday at 3 p.m.
The loser of Thursday’s opening game will face the loser of the Olivet Nazarene (34-6) vs. Madonna (33-9) game on Friday at noon in an elimination game.
The World Series championship game is on Wednesday, June 2.
