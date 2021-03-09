BELTON — University of Houston-Victoria came up short twice Tuesday falling 2-1 in eight innings and 3-1 in the nightcap of a doubleheader against University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The loss drops the Jaguars to 3-9, while UMHB improves to 6-6.
Cameron Cowan put the Jaguars up 1-0 in the fifth inning of the opening game with a single that scored Madysin Leighton.
UMHB answered with a solo run in the seventh and took the win with another solo run in the eighth.
Cameron Steen was tagged with the loss in relief of Cowan. Cowan worked 6.1 innings allowing one run on four hits and a walk, while striking out three. Steen worked an inning allowing one run on two hits and no walks, while striking out one.
The Cru grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the nightcap.
UHV scored its lone run in the fourth when Leighton doubled and scored on a single by Kayla Dow. The Cru would add an insurance run in the fifth to seal the win.
Michelle Kristoff took the loss in the circle for UHV as she allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts over four innings. Jackie Longoria tossed two innings of scoreless relief allowing two hits.
UHV next plays a doubleheader against Texas A&M University San Antonio at 2 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
