UHV garnered six All-Red River Athletic Conference honors after going 27-12 in the regular season.
The Jaguars were led by four first team selections in Ashley Reyna, Madysin Leighton, Claire Blinka and Kaylle Lopez.
Reyna, a senior first baseman, is a repeat selection to the all-conference first team after leading the team in batting average (.480), doubles (19) and RBIs (41).
Leighton, a sophomore from Richmond, hit .421 for the Jaguars this season to earn her spot on the first team.
Calhoun product Blinka hit a team-leading five home runs while holding a .414 average in 87 at-bats.
Lopez, a sophomore catcher from Sinton, hit .352 with 23 RBIs and only two strikeouts in 159 at-bats.
East grad Cameron Steen was the lone second team selection for UHV after going 11-7 with a 2.96 ERA in 111.1 innings pitched.
Jackie Longoria was named to the Champions of Character team.
UHV lost 4-0 in the conference tournament semifinals to eventual champion Texas A&M-Texarkana on May 8.
