UHV will play in the Hattiesburg, Miss. bracket in the NAIA Softball Opening Round.
The Jaguars, the No. 4 seed, will play No. 1 seed William Carrey on Monday at a time to be determined.
Central Baptist and Truett McConell (Ga.) round out the bracket as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.
The Jaguars (19-21) are making their third straight trip to the NAIA Opening Round and eighth overall appearance in the NAIA National Championship.
The Jaguars will be the only team unranked in the NAIA top 25 in the four-team opening round double-elimination tournament. William Carey is ranked No. 10, while Central Baptist in No. 19 and Truett McConnell is no. 22.
The Jaguars are 3-4 against William Carey and dropped a 2-0 decision to the Crusaders in 8 innings at the 2019 Gulf Shores Tournament.
UHV is 2-4 overall against Central Baptist and in their last meeting the Jaguars came away with a 5-4 win in nine innings at the LSUA Tournament in 2015.
The winner of the Hattiesburg Bracket advances to the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series on May 27-June 2 in Columbus, Ga.
