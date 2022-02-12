UHV pitchers knew Saturday would be a struggle.
An arctic cold front brought sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph just before the Jaguars’ season-opening doubleheader against the University of St. Thomas.
The temperature dropped to 47 degrees by Game 2.
UHV’s season-opening tournament at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio was canceled last week due to an arctic front, as well.
The wind and the cold made it tough for Shiner grad Cameron Cowan and Victoria East grad Cameron Steen to operate at their best.
The two turned in complete-game performances as the Jaguars came from behind to win 5-2 in Game 1 and 8-5 in Game 2.
“I told them I felt like, especially in this last game, their energy and their focus made this happen,” said UHV coach Lindsey Ortiz. “I haven’t had a team in a season opener find a cohesive energy like that.”
Cowan got the brunt of the weather in the first game, with gusts of 40 mph frequently pausing play so players, coaches and umpires alike could shield themselves from the dust.
She opened the game with three scoreless frames before the Celts opened the scoring on Sydneye Cromwell’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. UST added its second run in the fifth when Ariana Brown scored on a wild pitch.
“We all woke up and it was kind of warm and then it got cold,” Cowan joked. “For me, gripping the ball was hard. I normally force a lot of popups, but that was a struggle. The defense adjusted really well to the wind.”
Cowan, an 11-win pitcher a year ago, closed the game allowing a hit and two walks in two innings. She stranded three runners in those two frames to pick up the win.
After Cowan posted a 2.30 ERA last season as a freshman, Ortiz expected the sophomore to be the team’s ace.
“I’m giving her an A,” Ortiz said. “She got the job done. She went out there and had the majority of the wind. Pitching in that wind was crazy.”
UHV took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning.
A two-run single by sophomore utility player Kayla Dow capped off the scoring in the inning. The McAllen Memorial product delivered three RBIs for UHV in Game 1.
“My approach at the plate is to always score the runners,” Dow said. “That’s my job as a hitter. All I wanted to do was put the ball in play.”
In Game 2, UHV fell behind 4-0 in the third inning.
Steen was struggling to find a groove early and faced 20 batters in the first three frames.
Steen eventually found her groove, hurling four shutout innings to close the game. Steen retired 12 of 16 batters during that time and surrendered three hits, all of which came in the seventh.
Steen allowed five runs on 10 hits while striking out six batters.
“That’s huge,” Ortiz said. “She is young and, for all intents and purposes, this was her debut. With that comes nerves. I’m super proud of her performance. I think it was gutsy.”
Olivia Garza’s two-run triple sparked a three-run fifth inning that put the Jaguars up 6-4. It was the first of two extra-base hits in Game 2.
Garza was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
“Coming back and being able to sweep today was just a great feeling for us,” Garza said. “I think it’s a great start to the season.”
Game 1
UST 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
UHV 0 0 0 1 4 0 x — 5
W: Cameron Cowan. L: Marissa Vasquez. Highlights: (UST) Addison Lehew 2 of 3; Sydneye Cromwell 1 of 3, 1 RBI. (UHV) Kayla Dow 1 of 3, 3 RBI; Kaylle Lopez 2 of 4, 1 RBI.
Game 2
UST 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 5
UHV 0 0 1 2 3 2 x — 8
W: Cameron Steen. L: Zoe Jeffiers. Highlights (UST) Jaelyn Simmons 3 of 4, 2 RBI; Taylor Le 2 of 4; Kayleigh Deakle 2 of 4; (UHV) Olivia Garza 2 of 4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Jackie Longoria 1 of 4, 1 RBI; Lauern Caka 1 of 4, 1 RBI. Records: UST 2-2; UHV 2-0.
