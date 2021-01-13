The University of Houston-Victoria softball team will enter the 2021 season receiving votes in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll.
The Jaguars received 77 points in the latest coaches’ poll released today and are just two spots out of the Top 25. It is the 13th straight season for the Jaguars to be recognized in the preseason poll and third time to enter the season receiving votes.
The Jaguars were ranked No. 23 last year when the season was cut short by COVID-19.
The Jaguars best preseason ranking came in the 2012 and 2013 seasons when they opened ranked No. 10 in the nation.
Southern Oregon, receiving 15 first-place votes and 494 points, opens the season as the top-ranked team in the NAIA, followed by Science and Arts of Oklahoma at No. 2.
USAO received one first-place vote and 482 points in the poll.
Rounding out the top five teams in the poll are Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 3, Oklahoma City at No. 4 and Marian (Ind.) at No. 5.
The rest of the top 10 include Columbia (Mo.) at No. 6, Mobile (Ala.) at No. 7, Vanguard (Calif.) at No. 8, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) at No. 9 and Georgia Gwinnett at No. 10.
