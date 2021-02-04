UHV softball felt like it was finally on the upswing last March.
The Jaguars had swept their conference opening series at LSU-Alexandria and were heading into spring break after playing five ranked opponents in their non-district schedule.
Yet it was on that break that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the sports world and changed everyone’s way of life.
Now, after the elongated offseason, the focus is on reloading for 2021.
“Every day that we get to be on the dirt we’re not taking it for granted,” said UHV head coach Lindsey Ortiz. “We’re appreciating it and we’re putting everything we have into it cause we still don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s nothing to say that we get to play a full season.”
Having only played 19 games in 2020, Ortiz reflects on 2019 as motivation for the upcoming season.
The Jaguars had defeated No. 1 USAO in Game 1 of the NAIA Opening Round, only to fall short in the next two games.
UHV has won either the RRAC regular season or conference tournament championship three of the last four seasons (not including 2020) but has never reached the NAIA College World Series.
The goal is to get over the hump in 2021.
“They’re a great group, they have a lot of chemistry,” Ortiz said. “We have some fantastic leaders among our upperclassmen that I think keep the energy light and fun but also they know what purpose they’re there for and they make sure everybody’s there for a purpose.”
The Jaguars will have to replace two big bats from their lineup with the graduations of Emily Flores and Angelica Davidson, two players who combined for 53 hits, 35 RBIs and who hit above .400 last year.
Junior Brianna Leon and senior Zoe Miranda return after combining for 31 hits and hitting above .300.
Ortiz expects the 2021 squad to be faster, scrappier than before and will rely on stringing together hits rather than waiting for the extra base hit.
“We need to finish through all innings,” Leon said. “Win every inning. Score every run or stop every run. I feel we have very well talent on this team and we can probably win it all.”
Senior starting pitchers Kelsey Tidrick, Jackie Longoria and Michelle Kristoff — who had 40 strikeouts in 2020 — are all returning and will receive an added boost from the incoming freshmen class.
Victoria East grad Cameron Steen and Shiner grad Cameron Cowan will join the pitching staff after being aces at their respective schools.
Both of them had their senior seasons cut short but are grateful for the second chance at UHV.
“It’s a lot higher standards,” Cameron Cowan said. “Everyday you come out and you’re competitive and you’re trying to do everything right, learn. It’s really competitive.”
“It’s awesome,” Cameron Steen said. “We haven’t got the chance to play yet but we’re just going to keep going all out during practice and hope for the best.”
Ortiz highlighted the importance for the entire freshman class. With COVID still a present threat, everyone has to be ready to contribute on any given day, Ortiz said.
The coaches were able to send workouts to the players during the elongated offseason but the team has finally gotten to practice together after almost nine months apart.
“Just seeing our faces, seeing us smile, seeing us crack jokes not on the phone but in person,” Leon said. “Getting to cheer one another on, coming out here and working hard and reaching for our goal.”
UHV opens its season at the Our Lady of the Lake Nationwide Classic in San Antonio on Friday.
The Jaguars open conference play with a doubleheader at home against St. Mary’s at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.
NOTE: UHV fields six area players: Yoakum’s Lauren Caka, Calhoun’s Kelsey Tidrick and Claire Blinka, East’s Cameron Steen, Beeville’s Jessalyn Burkett and Shiner’s Cameron Cowan.
