UHV head softball coach Lindsey Ortiz today announced the signing of two junior college transfers for the 2020 season.
Signing with the Jaguars are Zoe Miranda from Navarro College and Dominque Garcia from San Jacinto College.
Miranda is a 2017 graduate of Burleson High School where she was a three-time first team all-district selection. She was also recognized on the all-district academic team all four years.
This past season she compiled a .408 average with 40 RBI, 29 runs, seven home runs and seven doubles in 42 games for Navarro as an infielder/pitcher. She was named all-conference and second team All-Midwest Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
