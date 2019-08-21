UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of Hill College transfer Briana Cantu for the 2020 softball season.
Cantu, a 2017 graduate of Angleton High School, played two years at Hill College where she was a first team all-conference outfield as a sophomore. She was also named second team all-conference her freshman season as well as to the dean’s list.
This past season, she led her team with a .480 batting average, 11 stolen bases and 61 hits, while sharing the team lead with 36 runs scored. She had a .590 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage and struck out just four times in 127 plate appearances over 45 games.
As a freshman, the outfielder/shortstop compiled a .428 batting average with a .485 on-base percentage and a .428 slugging percentage, while leading her team with 65 hits and 38 runs scored in 44 games.
She helped guide the Angleton Lady Wildcats to the UIL state tournament in 2016. She earned recognition on the all-district first team as a shortstop as a junior and was second team all-district as a sophomore.
She was the team’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year her senior season.
