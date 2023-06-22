UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of junior college transfer Jordan Jones on Thursday.
Jones, a junior outfielder, featured in 60 games during two years at Vernon College.
"I chose to come to UHV because of the friendly coaching staff, the beautiful campus and how close it is to home," Jones said.
During her two years with the Chaps, Jones posted a career .486 batting average in 181 at-bats. The lefty led her team with a .511 average at the plate and .561 on-base percentage while stealing a team-leading 22 bases in 2023. She was an All-Region and second team All-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference selection this season.
During her prep career at The Woodlands High School, Jones was named an All-State utility player by the Texas Sportswriters Association in 2021.
"Jordan is an incredibly talented outfielder that brings huge offensive production," Ortiz said. "She's a fantastic addition to our program."
The Jaguars are coming off a 28-18 season which saw them reach the Red River Athletic Conference semifinals for a sixth consecutive year.