UHV head softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of two junior college transfers on Wednesday.
Olivia Garza and Secilia Lopez signed after transferring from Laredo Community College and McLennan Community College respectively.
Garza pitched and played the outfield at Laredo, where she compiled a .375 batting average in nine games. She also had a 1.000 fielding percentage recording two putouts with two assists.
A 2019 graduate of Pearsall High School, Garza was named the district MVP her senior season and was a member of the National Honor Society.
"They have given me a chance to reach my goal after a long year of dealing with COVID," Garza said. "I am happy to complete my education while being able to be a student-athlete once again."
Garza plans to study education while attending UHV and hopes to become a teacher one day.
Lopez pitched and was a utility player at McLennan. She appeared in seven games and had a 1-2 record with a 10.96 ERA.
A 2020 graduate of Edinburg High School, she was she was named to the all-district first team three seasons and was twice named to the all-area team.
"Going to a junior college I was expecting to transfer after my second year," Lopez said. "Thankfully I found the perfect place for me quicker than expected. I'm looking forward to making many memories as a Jaguar with my team, classmates and staff."
Lopez plans to study Mathematics while attending UHV and hopes to become a teacher/softball coach one day.
The signings are the fifth and sixth by Ortiz for the upcoming season.
