NEW ORLEANS — Calhoun grad Claire Blinka delivered a home run, two doubles and two RBIs to help UHV salvage a Red River Athletic Conference split with Xavier at Wesley Barrow Field on Friday.

Blinka homered to start a three-run seventh inning in a 10-3 win in Game 2. Her RBI double in the fifth inning put the Jags (24-11, 17-7) up 5-1 at the time.

+5 Seniors lift Jags to sweep in home finale Ashley Reyna helped put a "poetic" finishing touch on her illustrious career as UHV completed a doubleheader sweep of Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday.

Madisyn Leighton went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs as UHV’s leadoff batter in Game 2.

Alexi Wade picked up the win for UHV in Game two, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings of work.

The Jags dropped the first game 8-0 in five innings.

UHV managed just two hits across five innings in the Game 1 mercy-rule loss.

Ashley Reyna and Zoe Miranda each went 1-for-2. Reyna had a double.

+2 East's Steen, Shiner's Cowan lead UHV's arsenal of arms Shiner grad Cameron Cowan knew she was going to be UHV’s ace after the Jaguars’ historic run to their first-ever NAIA World Series last year.

Victoria East grad Cameron Steen was credited with the loss after allowing six runs — five of which were unearned — on six hits and two walks in three innings.

UHV travels to Louisiana College on Saturday for a doubleheader.

RRAC Softball

UHV 0-10, Xavier 8-3

Game 1

UHV 000 00 — 0 2 1

Xavier 123 2x — 8 11 0

W: Carina Chargois; L: Cameron Steen (10-4). Highlights: (UHV) Ashley Reyna 1-for-2, 1 2B; (XU) McKenzie Guillory 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Mecolett Bradley 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 2B;

---

Game 2

UHV 010 141 3 — 10 16 0

Xavier 100 001 1 — 3 7 2

W: Alexi Wade (3-5) L: Vannity Robles. Highlights: (UHV) Claire Blinka 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 R; Madisyn Leighton 3-for-5, 2 RBI; Kaylle Lopez 2-for-5, 1 RBI; (XU) Mecolett Bradley 2 RBI. Records: UHV 24-11, 17-7; Xavier 19-26, 13-13.