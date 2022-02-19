UHV left Riverside Stadium like a gambler pleased to come home with more money in their pocket.
But the Jaguars also felt like they left a lot of cash on the table.
UHV rode a strong pitching performance by Turner Gryseels to an 8-2 win over Wiley College in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader to clinch the Red River Athletic Conference series.
But the Jaguars struggled on offense in the second game and dropped a 2-1 decision to the previously winless Wildcats.
“You should win all three ball games,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “But we didn’t square up the ball enough in the second game. Even in all three games, we really didn’t square the ball up like I feel we should. The pitching was very adequate in order to win.”
Gryseels worked 5.2 strong innings in the first game, striking out six and yielding only three hits and one earned run.
“My fastball felt really good today,” he said. “Usually I’m big on my off-speed and big on my slider and I rely heavily on that all the time. But the fastball was feeling really electric today and it was working.”
The Jaguars (6-5, 2-1) gave Gryseels an early cushion by scoring two runs in the first inning and four in the third.
Zach Lee had an RBI single in the first, Hayden Leopold brought home two runs with a single in the fourth and Amilcar Montenez had an RBI single in the fourth.
“It really does make it easier when we score runs,” Gryseels said. “It takes a lot of stress off my shoulders and makes it a lot easier on the mound. That was something I was very fortunate to get. I was happy with how I performed.”
UHV starter Brayton Cardwell worked five solid innings in the second game, and reliever Allen Hernandez escaped a one-out bases-loaded jam with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth.
But the Jaguars managed only four hits off of starter Joe O’Bryant and reliever Isaac Borciaga.
UHV scored in the fourth inning when Lee tripled and was able to steal home when Leopold got in a rundown between first and second base.
“You look up, we’d have three pitches and we’d have two outs,” Puhl said. “Any rallies we got going they were with two outs and we couldn’t get a big hit.”
Victoria East graduate Marquis Kuykendall brought home the decisive run for Wiley (1-11-1, 1-2) with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Kuykendall went 2-for-4 and also scored the Wildcats’ first run on a UHV error, after reaching on an infield hit in the first inning.
“It felt really good,” Kuykendall said. “I have a lot of memories in this ballpark. We have a lot of freshmen, but we’re going to build and we’re going to scrap and do all that.”
UHV scored 13 runs in the three-game series on 17 hits. The Jaguars know they need to do better at the plate when they travel to New Orleans on Friday to begin a three-game series against Xavier.
“During batting practice, you’ve got to get them to let the ball travel,” Puhl said. “They’re all trying to hit the ball way out front. The secret to hitting is to let the ball travel and come across the plate.
“That’s something where you’ve got to hit the ball between the towers — left-center and right-center — you start fooling around and pulling the ball too much that doesn’t work. We’ve just got to go back and start working hard again. That’s all you can do.”
Game 1
Wiley College 000 001 1 — 2 4 0
UHV 204 002 x — 8 7 1
W: Turner Gryseels (2-1). L: Jalen Pointer (0-3). Highlights: (WC) Allan Mendoza 2-for-4, SB. (UHV) Gryseels 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 HP, 6 SO; Darvis Watson 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Zach Lee 1-for-3, RBI; Hayden Leopold 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Amilcar Montanez 1-for-3, RBI.
Game 2
Wiley College 100 001 000 — 2 6 0
UHV 000 100 000 — 1 7 1
W: Joe O’Bryant (1-3). L: Gustavo Valdes. S: Isaac Borciaga. Highlights: (WC) Marquis Kuykenndall 2-for-4, R, RBI; Julian Lopez 1-for-2, R. (UHV) Allen Hernandez 1.2 IP, 1H, 0 R, 3 SO; Zach Lee 2-for-4, 3B, R. Records: WC 1-11-1, 1-2; UHV 6-5, 2-1.
