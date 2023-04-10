AUSTIN — UHV split a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader with Jarvis Christian on Monday at Tornado Field at Concordia University.
The Jaguars walked off as 3-2 winners in Game 1 after Hayden Leopold's one-out, two-run single scored Cade Mitscherling and Levi Whitlock.
It was Leopold's sixth consecutive game with a hit. He extended his streak to seven games in Game 2.
During the seven-game streak, Leopold is hitting .451 with eight RBIs and six runs scored.
The Jaguars (18-20, 12-8) fell 11-10 to the Bulldogs (15-24, 9-14) in Game 2 despite having the winning run in scoring position in the ninth inning.
Mason Longoria, who was named Red River Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week last week, picked up the win in the first game, his fourth of the year.
The sophomore from Victoria St. Joseph pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Longoria opened the game by retiring 12 of the first 13 Bulldogs before allowing the two runs to score on a home run in the fifth.
It was the fourth time in 11 starts this season Longoria worked seven innings or more.
UHV opened the scoring in the fourth inning after Kaden Fikac came home on a wild pitch. The sophomore infielder from Victoria led off the inning with a single.
In the second game, Westley Schields scored on an RBI fielder's choice in the ninth inning by Zach Lee to pull within one run.
UHV rallied from a 6-1 deficit to tie the game on a three-run home run by Fikac.
Lee scored on a balk in the next inning to put the Jaguars up.
Julian DeLeon was the pitcher of record after 1.1 innings of work. Julian Garcia got the start and threw 2.2 innings.
The two teams will return to Tornado Field to close the series at 11 a.m. Tuesday.